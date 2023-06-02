BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 73,301 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 766.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.