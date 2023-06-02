BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 339.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

