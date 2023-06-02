BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

