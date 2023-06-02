BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.95 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.30 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.