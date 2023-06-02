BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Xylem by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

