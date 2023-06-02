BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

