BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.81 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,988 shares of company stock worth $1,841,079 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

