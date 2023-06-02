BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,329 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.44. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

