BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 41,451 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,451 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,486,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $142.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

