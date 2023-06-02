BinaryX Price Tops $53.87 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for about $53.87 or 0.00198074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $261.15 million and $51,986.03 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

