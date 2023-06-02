BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 8,045 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 65.29% and a negative net margin of 121.02%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

