BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 8,045 shares changing hands.
BIO-key International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 65.29% and a negative net margin of 121.02%.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.