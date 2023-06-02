Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.6%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 1,464,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 923,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biohaven by 55.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

