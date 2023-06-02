Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.6%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 1,464,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 923,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biohaven by 55.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.