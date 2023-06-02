BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 560 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 560 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $12,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 137 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $2,659.17.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $6,770.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $711.45.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 305,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,673,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

