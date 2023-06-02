Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.70

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 59741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

