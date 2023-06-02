BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Robert Fogarty Purchases 5,649,714 Shares

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Robert Fogarty acquired 5,649,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$254,237.13 ($166,168.06).
Robert Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Robert Fogarty acquired 380 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19.00 ($12.42).
- On Monday, March 20th, Robert Fogarty acquired 23,618 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,110.05 ($725.52).
