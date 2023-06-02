BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Robert Fogarty Purchases 5,649,714 Shares

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Robert Fogarty acquired 5,649,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$254,237.13 ($166,168.06).

Robert Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Robert Fogarty acquired 380 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19.00 ($12.42).

On Monday, March 20th, Robert Fogarty acquired 23,618 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,110.05 ($725.52).

About BIR Financial

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

