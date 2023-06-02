BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $27,084.09 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $336.35 million and approximately $387,326.27 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,084.09 or 0.99994186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,132.66701949 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $410,961.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

