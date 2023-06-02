Bitcoin Price Hits $27,009.78 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,009.78 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $523.75 billion and $15.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00422218 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00120774 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025179 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,390,950 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
