Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $905,634.96

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $905,634.96 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00118594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.