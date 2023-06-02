BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $886,685.94 and approximately $30,624.30 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.43 or 1.00039415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04840266 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $42,928.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

