Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 57,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 110,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 2,514.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $659,000.

About Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

