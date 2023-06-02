Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.53

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $27.01. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 494 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

