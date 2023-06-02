Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

