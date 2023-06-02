Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,332. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

