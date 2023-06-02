BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

