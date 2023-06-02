Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.71

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.71 and traded as high as C$16.31. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 48,486 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$353.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 20.80 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

