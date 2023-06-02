Bret Richter Buys 2,000 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

