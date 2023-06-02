Bret Richter Buys 2,000 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ZD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
