Brickability Group’s (BRCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Brickability Group Price Performance
BRCK opened at GBX 62.08 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Company Profile
See Also
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.