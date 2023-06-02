Brickability Group’s (BRCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BRCK opened at GBX 62.08 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

