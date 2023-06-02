Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $783.68.

Shares of AVGO traded up $25.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $815.05. 2,569,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.85.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

