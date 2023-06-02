Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.79.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $789.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $653.24 and its 200 day moving average is $602.85. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.