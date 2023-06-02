Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $26.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.29. 2,358,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,898. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

