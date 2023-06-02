Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,515,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408,422 shares.The stock last traded at $818.65 and had previously closed at $789.95.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Broadcom

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

