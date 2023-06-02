BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BRP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.