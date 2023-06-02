Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75 billion-$9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.