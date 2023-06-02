C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $33.20. 17,362,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 23,190,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Specifically, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

C3.ai Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.