CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAE Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 839,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CAE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

