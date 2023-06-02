Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,105.79

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.79 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.36). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($12.54), with a volume of 2,615 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,135.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.22.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,375.00%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.