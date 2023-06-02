Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $647.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caleres by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.