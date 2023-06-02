Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

