Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

