Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 261,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 289,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.