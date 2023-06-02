Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 3.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 261,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 289,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canada Nickel Company Profile

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

