Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

