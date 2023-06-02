Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$24.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

