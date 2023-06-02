Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.42 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.