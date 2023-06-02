Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 10,094 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 132,229 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

