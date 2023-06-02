Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 182,905 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Cinemark worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

