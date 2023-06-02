Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 34,070 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.