Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,628 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.