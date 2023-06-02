Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.82

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 20906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $860.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 306,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

