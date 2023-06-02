Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.82

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 20906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $860.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 396,627 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 949,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 106,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,385,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

