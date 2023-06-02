Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $111.21. 2,611,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,152. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

